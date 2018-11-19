From the Mayans to Martin Luther to modern doomsday preachers, there’s a long list of people who predicted the end of the age—and got it wrong.

As a response to widespread concern about the Last Days, Catholic Answers is proud to announce the release of David Currie’s newest book, What Jesus Really Said About the End of the World.

With global events sparking bold predictions by Christian preachers and New Age gurus alike about the imminent end times, popular author and speaker David B. Currie has conducted a thorough study of what Jesus actually tells us about the end of the age and his Second Coming.