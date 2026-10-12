How to Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Novena | Catholic Answers Guide

How do you pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet step-by-step? Here’s our easy guide to get started. Begin the Chaplet by making the Sign of the Cross

The Divine Mercy Chaplet is a Catholic devotion that implores the Father’s mercy by invoking the merits Jesus has won for us through his redemptive Sacrifice of Calvary. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy is typically prayed using Catholic rosary beads. The prayers in the Divine Mercy Chaplet come from the Diary of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who received private revelations from Jesus in the 1930s. In addition, the Divine Mercy Novena is a nine-day prayer devotion that can be prayed any time of the year, but especially recommended by Jesus to begin on Good Friday and conclude on Divine Mercy Sunday, which is the Second Sunday of Easter.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Opening Prayers

You expired, Jesus, but the source of life gushed forth for souls, and the ocean of mercy opened up for the whole world. O Fount of Life, unfathomable Divine Mercy, envelop the whole world and empty yourself out upon us.

(Repeat three times)

O Blood and Water, which gushed forth from the Heart of Jesus as a fount of mercy for us, I trust in you!

Say one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and the Apostles’ Creed in that order.

Our Father

Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.

Hail Mary

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou amongst women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

The Apostles’ Creed

I believe in God, the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth. I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord. He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. On the third day He rose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. Amen.

Decade Prayers

In using a rosary, repeat the following sequence for each of the five decades.

On the “Our Father” bead, say the Eternal Father prayer:

The Eternal Father

V. Eternal Father, I offer you the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of your dearly Beloved Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,

R. In atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.

On each of the ten beads of the decade, pray:

V. For the sake of his sorrowful Passion,

R. Have mercy on us and on the whole world.

Conclude with the Holy God prayer (repeat three times)

Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and on the whole world.

Closing Prayer

Eternal God, in whom mercy is endless and the treasury of compassion—inexhaustible, look kindly upon us and increase your mercy in us, that in difficult moments we might not despair nor become despondent, but with great confidence submit ourselves to your holy will, which is Love and Mercy itself.

Understanding the Divine Mercy Chaplet

In this video, Catholic Answers staff apologist Jimmy Akin explains the meaning behind the Divine Mercy Chaplet prayers. Discover how this prayer draws us into the mystery of the triune God.

Top Questions about Divine Mercy, Divine Mercy Sunday, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy

Why is the Divine Mercy Chaplet so powerful?

The Divine Mercy Chaplet’s power stems from its invoking the redemptive merits of Jesus’ one Sacrifice of Calvary.

What time do you say the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

Ideally, the Chaplet is prayed at 3 p.m., the Hour of Mercy. But any time during the day, depending on one’s schedule, is encouraged.

What is the 3 o’clock prayer, the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

In Catholic tradition, 3 p.m. is significant because it’s believed to be the hour when Jesus died on the Cross, signifying the moment of his atoning death on our behalf. So at the moment of three o’clock, the faithful are encouraged to meditate on Christ’s Passion and death, even momentarily, and so invoke the Father’s Divine Mercy because of what his Son did for us through his sacrifice of Calvary.

What are the 4 promises of the chaplet of divine mercy?

The promises include healing, protection, and mercy in life and, most important, at the hour of our death.

How many times should I pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

You can pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet daily if you’d like. Once daily is a wonderful devotion, ideally at 3 p.m. or within the larger Hour of Mercy.

What if I miss a day of the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

Make up missed prayers as soon as possible; our desire to seek and serve the Lord is what matters most.

What did Jesus say about the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

Jesus encouraged praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet for the Father’s mercy on each of us and on the whole world.

What is the difference between the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

In the rosary, we encounter Jesus by meditating on all the key events of his life while also invoking the intercession of his Blessed Mother, who always leads us closer to her Son. In the Divine Mercy Chaplet, we particularly meditate on the redemptive Passion and death of Jesus, imploring the Father’s mercy by invoking his Son’s atoning sacrifice of Calvary on our behalf.

What did Jesus say to St. Faustina?

The Diary of St. Faustina contains many exchanges between Jesus and St. Faustina, in which Jesus directed her to proclaim his message of Divine Mercy. Her Diary tells us that the greatest of God’s attributes is his mercy. This is no wonder, since mercy is expressive of love at its most powerfully perfect. (Rom. 5:6–11; see John 15:13).

How long does it take to pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy?

The Divine Mercy Chaplet only takes about seven to ten minutes to pray with devotion, depending on whether you pray the optional prayers at the beginning and end of the Chaplet.

Does the Divine Mercy Chaplet count as a rosary?

The Divine Mercy Chaplet is distinct from the Rosary but equally powerful, and, again, you use rosary beads to pray both.

What do you meditate on when praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

Meditate on God’s mercy, Jesus’ Passion, and the salvation of souls. For more suggestions in praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, see our short Q&A.

What prayer releases 50,000 souls from Purgatory?

The better question to ask is ‘how can we help the faithful departed through praying the Chaplet?’ In St. Faustina’s diary, she recounts a vision where she was told by an angel that by praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet, she could help free souls from Purgatory. This promise is found in Diary entry 835.

What did St. Faustina see?

St. Faustina saw visions of Jesus, angels, heaven, hell, and Purgatory. She writes in Diary entry741:

Today, I was led by an angel to the chasms of hell. It is a place of great torture; how awesomely large and extensive it is! The kinds of tortures I saw: the first torture that constitutes hell is the loss of God; the second is perpetual remorse of conscience; the third is that one’s condition will never change; the fourth is the fire that will penetrate the soul without destroying it—a terrible suffering since it is a purely spiritual fire, lit by God’s anger; the fifth torture is continual darkness and a terrible suffocating smell, and, despite the darkness, the devils and the souls of the damned see each other and all the evil, both of others and their own; the sixth torture is the constant company of Satan; the seventh torture is horrible despair, hatred of God, vile words, curses, and blasphemies. These are the tortures suffered by all the damned together, but that is not the end of the sufferings. There are special tortures destined for particular souls. These are the torments of the senses. Each soul undergoes terrible and indescribable sufferings related to the manner in which it has sinned. I would have died at the very sight of these tortures if the omnipotence of God had not supported me. Let the sinner know that he will be tortured throughout all eternity, in those senses which he made use of to sin. I am writing this at the command of God, so that no soul may find an excuse by saying there is no hell, or that nobody has ever been there, and so no one can say what it is like. I, Sister Faustina, by the order of God, have visited the abysses of hell so that I might tell souls about it and testify to its existence. I cannot speak about it now; but I have received a command from God to leave it in writing. The devils were full of hatred for me, but they had to obey me at the command of God. What I have written is but a pale shadow of the things I saw. But I noticed one thing: that most of the souls there are those who disbelieved that there is a hell. When I came to, I could hardly recover from the fright. How terribly souls suffer there! Consequently, I pray even more fervently for the conversion of sinners. I incessantly plead God’s mercy upon them. O my Jesus, I would rather be in agony until the end of the world, amidst the greatest sufferings, than offend you by the least sin.

What does St. Faustina say about Purgatory? What about mitigating or foregoing God’s just punishments through imploring his Divine Mercy?

In Diary entries 474–475, St. Faustina’s elaborates on how invoking his Son’s Passion can minimize or even preempt the Father’s just sentence on a large group of people or an individual:

In the evening, when I was in my cell, I saw an angel, the executor of divine wrath. He was clothed in a dazzling robe, his face gloriously bright, a cloud beneath his feet. From the cloud, bolts of thunder and flashes of lightning were springing into his hands, and from his hand they were going forth, and only then were they striking the earth. When I saw this sign of divine wrath which was about to strike the earth, and in particular a certain place, which for good reasons I cannot name, I began to implore the angel to hold off for a few moments, and the world would do penance. But my plea was a mere nothing in the face of the divine anger. Just then I saw the Most Holy Trinity. The greatness of its majesty pierced me deeply, and I did not dare to repeat my entreaties. At that very moment I felt in my soul the power of Jesus’s grace, which dwells in my soul. When I became conscious of this grace, I was instantly snatched up before the throne of God. Oh, how great is our Lord and God and how incomprehensible his holiness! I will make no attempt to describe this greatness, because before long we shall all see him as he is. I found myself pleading with God for the world with words heard interiorly. As I was praying in this manner, I saw the angel’s helplessness: he could not carry out the just punishment which was rightly due for sins. Never before had I prayed with such inner power as I did then. The words with which I entreated God are these: Eternal Father, I offer you the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of your dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world; for the sake of his sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us.’

Did Jesus appear to Faustina?



Yes, Jesus did appear to St. Faustina, and she recorded these experiences in her Diary. St. Faustina’s Diary, also known as Divine Mercy in My Soul, contains numerous entries where she describes her visions and conversations with Jesus. These encounters were instrumental in shaping St. Faustina’s understanding of Divine Mercy and her mission to spread devotion to this divine attribute.

One notable appearance is recorded in Diary entries 47–48:

In the evening, when I was in my cell, I saw the Lord Jesus clothed in a white garment. One hand was raised in the gesture of blessing, the other was touching the garment at the breast. From beneath the garment, slightly drawn aside at the breast, there were emanating two large rays, one red, the other pale. In silence I kept my gaze fixed on the Lord; my soul was struck with awe, but also with great joy. After a while, Jesus said to me, “Paint an image according to the pattern you see, with the signature: Jesus, I trust in you. I desire that this image be venerated, first in your chapel, and [then] throughout the world. “I promise that the soul that will venerate this image will not perish. I also promise victory over its enemies already here on earth, especially at the hour of death. I myself will defend it as My own glory.”

This passage is just one example of the many times Jesus appeared to St. Faustina and spoke to her about Divine Mercy, the importance of trust, and also spreading devotion to his Sacred Heart.

Divine Mercy reaches human beings through the heart of Christ crucified: “My daughter, say that I am love and mercy personified,” Jesus will ask Sister Faustina (Diary 1074). – Pope St. John Paul II, homily during Mass in St. Peter’s Square for St. Faustina’s canonization, April 30, 2000.

History of the Divine Mercy Chaplet

The history of the Divine Mercy Chaplet dates to September 13, 1935, when St. Faustina had a vision in which God sent an angel to chastise a certain city. She began to pray for mercy, but her prayers were powerless against the angel’s might. Suddenly, she saw the Holy Trinity. At that moment, God gave her the words of the Divine Mercy Chaplet prayers that stayed the angel’s hand in inflicting God’s just punishment.

Jesus later taught her the Chaplet during a vision on September 13–14, 1935, in which he said:

Say unceasingly the Chaplet that I have taught you. Anyone who says it will receive great mercy at the hour of death. Priests will recommend it to sinners as their last hope of salvation. Even if there were a most hardened sinner, if he were to recite this Chaplet only once, he would receive grace from my infinite mercy. I desire that the whole world know my infinite mercy. I desire to grant unimaginable graces to those who trust in my mercy (Diary, 687).

Origin of the Divine Mercy Chaplet

The Divine Mercy Chaplet has its origins in the private revelations that St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who lived from 1905 to 1938, received from Jesus. St. Pope John Paul II canonized St. Faustina as a saint in the year 2000.

St. Faustina had a deep devotion to God’s mercy, and she recorded her experiences and conversations with Jesus in her diary, which is officially known as Divine Mercy in My Soul: The Diary of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska. In these private revelations, Jesus instructed her to promote devotion to his Divine Mercy, including through praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

Divine Mercy Prayers

The Divine Mercy Chaplet is a powerful prayer that focuses on God’s infinite mercy and asks for His mercy upon the whole world, especially sinners. It consists of the repetition of the “Eternal Father” prayer, the “For the sake of His sorrowful Passion” prayer, and the “Holy God” prayer, along with the invocation, “Jesus, I trust in You.”

Since its introduction through Saint Faustina’s visions, the Divine Mercy Chaplet is a widely practiced devotion in the Catholic Church and is embraced by many other Christians worldwide as a means of seeking God’s mercy and compassion.

Divine Mercy Novena Prayers

Each day of the novena includes prayers for different groups of souls, seeking God’s mercy for their spiritual well-being. You may simply pray the novena prayers each day, or you may pray them before or after praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. Here are the Divine Mercy Novena prayers for each of the nine days: Divine Mercy Novena Day 1: “Today bring to me all mankind, especially all sinners, and immerse them in the ocean of my mercy. In this way you will console me in the bitter grief into which the loss of souls plunges me.” Most Merciful Jesus, whose very nature it is to have compassion on us and to forgive us, do not look upon our sins but upon our trust which we place in your infinite goodness. Receive us all into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart, and never let us escape from It. We beg this of you by your love which unites you to the Father and the Holy Spirit. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon all mankind and especially upon poor sinners, all enfolded in the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. For the sake of his sorrowful Passion show us your mercy, that we may praise the omnipotence of your mercy for ever and ever. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 2: “Today bring to me the souls of priests and religious, and immerse them in my unfathomable mercy. It was they who gave me strength to endure my bitter Passion. Through them, as through channels, my mercy flows out upon mankind.” Most Merciful Jesus, from whom comes all that is good, increase your grace in men and women consecrated to your service, that they may perform worthy works of mercy; and that all who see them may glorify the Father of Mercy who is in heaven. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon the company of chosen ones in your vineyard—upon the souls of priests and religious; and endow them with the strength of your blessing. For the love of the Heart of your Son in which they are enfolded, impart to them your power and light, that they may be able to guide others in the way of salvation and with one voice sing praise to your boundless mercy for ages without end. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 3: “Today bring to me all devout and faithful souls, and immerse them in the ocean of my mercy. These souls brought me consolation on the Way of the Cross. They were that drop of consolation in the midst of an ocean of bitterness.” Most Merciful Jesus, from the treasury of your mercy, you impart your graces in great abundance to each and all. Receive us into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart and never let us escape from It. We beg this grace of you by that most wonderous love for the heavenly Father with which your Heart burns so fiercely. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon faithful souls, as upon the inheritance of your Son. For the sake of his sorrowful Passion, grant them your blessing and surround them with your constant protection. Thus may they never fail in love or lose the treasure of the holy faith, but rather, with all the hosts of angels and saints, may they glorify your boundless mercy for endless ages. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 4: “Today bring to me those who do not believe in God and those who do not yet know me. I was thinking also of them during my bitter Passion, and their future zeal comforted my Heart. Immerse them in the ocean of my mercy.” Most compassionate Jesus, you are the Light of the whole world. Receive into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart the souls of those who do not believe in God and of those who as yet do not know you. Let the rays of your grace enlighten them that they, too, together with us, may extol your wonderful mercy; and do not let them escape from the abode which is your Most Compassionate Heart. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon the souls of those who do not believe in you, and of those who as yet do not know you, but who are enclosed in the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. Draw them to the light of the Gospel. These souls do not know what great happiness it is to love you. Grant that they, too, may extol the generosity of your mercy for endless ages. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 5: “Today bring to me the souls of those who have separated themselves from my Church and immerse them in the ocean of my mercy. During my bitter Passion, they tore at my Body and Heart; that is, my Church. As they return to unity with the Church, my wounds heal, and in this way they alleviate my Passion.” Most Merciful Jesus, Goodness Itself, you do not refuse light to those who seek it of you. Receive into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart the souls of those who have separated themselves from your Church. Draw them by your light into the unity of the Church, and do not let them escape from the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart; but bring it about that they, too, come to glorify the generosity of your mercy. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon the souls of those who have separated themselves from your Son’s Church, who have squandered your blessings and misused your graces by obstinately persisting in their errors. Do not look upon their errors, but upon the love of your own Son and upon his bitter Passion, which he underwent for their sake, since they, too, are enclosed in his Most Compassionate Heart. Bring it about that they also may glorify your great mercy for endless ages. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 6: “Today bring to me the meek and humble souls and the souls of little children, and immerse them in my mercy. These souls most closely resemble my Heart. They strengthened me during my bitter agony. I saw them as earthly angels who would keep vigil at my altars. I pour out upon them whole torrents of grace. Only the humble soul is capable of receiving my grace. I favor humble souls with my confidence.” Most Merciful Jesus, you yourself have said, “Learn from me for I am meek and humble of heart.” Receive into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart all meek and humble souls and the souls of little children. These souls send all heaven into ecstasy and they are the heavenly Father’s favorites. They are a sweet-smelling bouquet before the throne of God; God himself takes delight in their fragrance. These souls have a permanent abode in your Most Compassionate Heart, O Jesus, and they unceasingly sing out a hymn of love and mercy. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon meek souls, upon humble souls, and upon little children who are enfolded in the abode which is the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. These souls bear the closest resemblance to your Son. Their fragrance rises from the earth and reaches your very throne. Father of mercy and of all goodness, I beg you by the love you bear these souls and by the delight you take in them: Bless the whole world, that all souls together may sing out the praises of your mercy for endless ages. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 7: “Today bring to me the souls who especially venerate and glorify my mercy, and immerse them in my mercy. These souls sorrowed most over my Passion and entered most deeply into my Spirit. They are living images of my Compassionate Heart. These souls will shine with a special brightness in the next life. Not one of them will go into the fire of hell. I shall particularly defend each one of them at the hour of death.” Most Merciful Jesus, whose Heart is Love Itself, receive into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart the souls of those who particularly extol and venerate the greatness of your mercy. These souls are mighty with the very power of God himself. In the midst of all afflictions and adversities they go forward, confident of your mercy; and united to you, O Jesus, they carry all mankind on their shoulders. These souls will not be judged severely, but your mercy will embrace them as they depart from this life. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon the souls who glorify and venerate your greatest attribute, that of your fathomless mercy, and who are enclosed in the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. These souls are a living Gospel; their hands are full of deeds of mercy, and their hearts, overflowing with joy, sing a canticle of mercy to you, O Most High! I beg you O God: Show them your mercy according to the hope and trust they have placed in you. Let there be accomplished in them the promise of Jesus, who said to them that during their life, but especially at the hour of death, the souls who will venerate this fathomless mercy of his, he, himself, will defend as his glory. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 8: “Today bring to me the souls who are detained in Purgatory, and immerse them in the abyss of my mercy. Let the torrents of my Blood cool down their scorching flames. All these souls are greatly loved by me. They are making retribution to my justice. It is in your power to bring them relief. Draw all the indulgences from the treasury of my Church and offer them on their behalf. Oh, if you only knew the torments they suffer, you would continually offer for them the alms of the spirit and pay off their debt to my justice.” Most Merciful Jesus, you yourself have said that you desire mercy; so I bring into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart the souls in Purgatory, souls who are very dear to you, and yet, who must make retribution to your justice. May the streams of Blood and Water which gushed forth from your Heart put out the flames of Purgatory, that there, too, the power of your mercy may be celebrated. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon the souls suffering in Purgatory, who are enfolded in the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. I beg you, by the sorrowful Passion of Jesus your Son, and by all the bitterness with which his most sacred Soul was flooded: Manifest your mercy to the souls who are under your just scrutiny. Look upon them in no other way but only through the Wounds of Jesus, your dearly beloved Son; for we firmly believe that there is no limit to your goodness and compassion. Amen. Divine Mercy Novena Day 9: “Today bring to me souls who have become lukewarm, and immerse them in the abyss of my mercy. These souls wound my Heart most painfully. My soul suffered the most dreadful loathing in the Garden of Olives because of lukewarm souls. They were the reason I cried out, ‘Father, take this cup away from me, if it be your will.’ For them, the last hope of salvation is to flee to my mercy.” Most compassionate Jesus, you are Compassion Itself. I bring lukewarm souls into the abode of your Most Compassionate Heart. In this fire of your pure love, let these tepid souls, who, like corpses, filled you with such deep loathing, be once again set aflame. O Most Compassionate Jesus, exercise the omnipotence of your mercy and draw them into the very ardor of your love, and bestow upon them the gift of holy love, for nothing is beyond your power. Eternal Father, turn your merciful gaze upon lukewarm souls who are nonetheless enfolded in the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. Father of Mercy, I beg you by the bitter Passion of your Son and by his three-hour agony on the Cross: Let them, too, glorify the abyss of your mercy. Amen.

Additional Resources

Q & As

Here’s a quick question and answer on what to meditate on in praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

How can we offer Jesus’s Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity in the Divine Mercy Chaplet?

Why did the Church ban the Divine Mercy devotion?

Podcasts

Prepare for Divine Mercy Sunday with Karlo Broussard’s Sunday Catholic Word Podcast.

Listen to Catholic Answers Focus podcast on Divine Mercy (Part 1) and Divine Mercy (Part 2).

From Our Shop

7 Secrets of Divine Mercy – If you’re not yet convinced of the impact Divine Mercy can have on your life, if you’ve never before heard of this message and devotion, or if you’re curious to learn more about it, this book is perfect for you.

The Divine Mercy image by Eugene Kazimirowski in Vilnius (commonly known simply as “the Vilnius image”) was painted under the supervision of St. Faustina Kowalska and her confessor, Bl. Fr. Michael Sopoćko. The image was venerated publicly for the first time in 1935 during the closing celebration of the 1900th Jubilee of Jesus’s Redemption.