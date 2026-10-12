How to Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Novena | Catholic Answers Guide

What Is the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
The Divine Mercy Chaplet is a Catholic devotion that implores the Father’s mercy by invoking the merits Jesus has won for us through his redemptive Sacrifice of Calvary. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy is typically prayed using Catholic rosary beads. The prayers in the Divine Mercy Chaplet come from the Diary of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who received private revelations from Jesus in the 1930s. In addition, the Divine Mercy Novena is a nine-day prayer devotion that can be prayed any time of the year, but especially recommended by Jesus to begin on Good Friday and conclude on Divine Mercy Sunday, which is the Second Sunday of Easter.
Download our free Divine Mercy Chaplet Prayer Guide.
Praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet
How do you pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet step-by-step? Here’s our easy guide to get started. Begin the Chaplet by making the Sign of the Cross
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Opening Prayers
You expired, Jesus, but the source of life gushed forth for souls, and the ocean of mercy opened up for the whole world. O Fount of Life, unfathomable Divine Mercy, envelop the whole world and empty yourself out upon us.
(Repeat three times)
O Blood and Water, which gushed forth from the Heart of Jesus as a fount of mercy for us, I trust in you!
Say one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and the Apostles’ Creed in that order.
Our Father
Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.
Hail Mary
Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou amongst women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.
The Apostles’ Creed
I believe in God, the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth. I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord. He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. On the third day He rose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. Amen.
Decade Prayers
In using a rosary, repeat the following sequence for each of the five decades.
On the “Our Father” bead, say the Eternal Father prayer:
The Eternal Father
V. Eternal Father, I offer you the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of your dearly Beloved Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,
R. In atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.
On each of the ten beads of the decade, pray:
V. For the sake of his sorrowful Passion,
R. Have mercy on us and on the whole world.
Conclude with the Holy God prayer (repeat three times)
Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
Closing Prayer
Eternal God, in whom mercy is endless and the treasury of compassion—inexhaustible, look kindly upon us and increase your mercy in us, that in difficult moments we might not despair nor become despondent, but with great confidence submit ourselves to your holy will, which is Love and Mercy itself.
Understanding the Divine Mercy Chaplet
In this video, Catholic Answers staff apologist Jimmy Akin explains the meaning behind the Divine Mercy Chaplet prayers. Discover how this prayer draws us into the mystery of the triune God.
Top Questions about Divine Mercy, Divine Mercy Sunday, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Why is the Divine Mercy Chaplet so powerful?
The Divine Mercy Chaplet’s power stems from its invoking the redemptive merits of Jesus’ one Sacrifice of Calvary.
What time do you say the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
Ideally, the Chaplet is prayed at 3 p.m., the Hour of Mercy. But any time during the day, depending on one’s schedule, is encouraged.
What is the 3 o’clock prayer, the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
In Catholic tradition, 3 p.m. is significant because it’s believed to be the hour when Jesus died on the Cross, signifying the moment of his atoning death on our behalf. So at the moment of three o’clock, the faithful are encouraged to meditate on Christ’s Passion and death, even momentarily, and so invoke the Father’s Divine Mercy because of what his Son did for us through his sacrifice of Calvary.
What are the 4 promises of the chaplet of divine mercy?
The promises include healing, protection, and mercy in life and, most important, at the hour of our death.
How many times should I pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
You can pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet daily if you’d like. Once daily is a wonderful devotion, ideally at 3 p.m. or within the larger Hour of Mercy.
What if I miss a day of the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
Make up missed prayers as soon as possible; our desire to seek and serve the Lord is what matters most.
What did Jesus say about the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
Jesus encouraged praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet for the Father’s mercy on each of us and on the whole world.
What is the difference between the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
In the rosary, we encounter Jesus by meditating on all the key events of his life while also invoking the intercession of his Blessed Mother, who always leads us closer to her Son. In the Divine Mercy Chaplet, we particularly meditate on the redemptive Passion and death of Jesus, imploring the Father’s mercy by invoking his Son’s atoning sacrifice of Calvary on our behalf.
What did Jesus say to St. Faustina?
The Diary of St. Faustina contains many exchanges between Jesus and St. Faustina, in which Jesus directed her to proclaim his message of Divine Mercy. Her Diary tells us that the greatest of God’s attributes is his mercy. This is no wonder, since mercy is expressive of love at its most powerfully perfect. (Rom. 5:6–11; see John 15:13).
How long does it take to pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy?
The Divine Mercy Chaplet only takes about seven to ten minutes to pray with devotion, depending on whether you pray the optional prayers at the beginning and end of the Chaplet.
Does the Divine Mercy Chaplet count as a rosary?
The Divine Mercy Chaplet is distinct from the Rosary but equally powerful, and, again, you use rosary beads to pray both.
What do you meditate on when praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
Meditate on God’s mercy, Jesus’ Passion, and the salvation of souls. For more suggestions in praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, see our short Q&A.
What prayer releases 50,000 souls from Purgatory?
The better question to ask is ‘how can we help the faithful departed through praying the Chaplet?’ In St. Faustina’s diary, she recounts a vision where she was told by an angel that by praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet, she could help free souls from Purgatory. This promise is found in Diary entry 835.
What did St. Faustina see?
St. Faustina saw visions of Jesus, angels, heaven, hell, and Purgatory. She writes in Diary entry741:
Today, I was led by an angel to the chasms of hell. It is a place of great torture; how awesomely large and extensive it is! The kinds of tortures I saw:
the first torture that constitutes hell is the loss of God;
the second is perpetual remorse of conscience;
the third is that one’s condition will never change;
the fourth is the fire that will penetrate the soul without destroying it—a terrible suffering since it is a purely spiritual fire, lit by God’s anger;
the fifth torture is continual darkness and a terrible suffocating smell, and, despite the darkness, the devils and the souls of the damned see each other and all the evil, both of others and their own;
the sixth torture is the constant company of Satan;
the seventh torture is horrible despair, hatred of God, vile words, curses, and blasphemies.
These are the tortures suffered by all the damned together, but that is not the end of the sufferings. There are special tortures destined for particular souls. These are the torments of the senses. Each soul undergoes terrible and indescribable sufferings related to the manner in which it has sinned. I would have died at the very sight of these tortures if the omnipotence of God had not supported me. Let the sinner know that he will be tortured throughout all eternity, in those senses which he made use of to sin. I am writing this at the command of God, so that no soul may find an excuse by saying there is no hell, or that nobody has ever been there, and so no one can say what it is like.
I, Sister Faustina, by the order of God, have visited the abysses of hell so that I might tell souls about it and testify to its existence. I cannot speak about it now; but I have received a command from God to leave it in writing. The devils were full of hatred for me, but they had to obey me at the command of God. What I have written is but a pale shadow of the things I saw. But I noticed one thing: that most of the souls there are those who disbelieved that there is a hell. When I came to, I could hardly recover from the fright. How terribly souls suffer there! Consequently, I pray even more fervently for the conversion of sinners. I incessantly plead God’s mercy upon them. O my Jesus, I would rather be in agony until the end of the world, amidst the greatest sufferings, than offend you by the least sin.
What does St. Faustina say about Purgatory? What about mitigating or foregoing God’s just punishments through imploring his Divine Mercy?
In Diary entries 474–475, St. Faustina’s elaborates on how invoking his Son’s Passion can minimize or even preempt the Father’s just sentence on a large group of people or an individual:
In the evening, when I was in my cell, I saw an angel, the executor of divine wrath. He was clothed in a dazzling robe, his face gloriously bright, a cloud beneath his feet. From the cloud, bolts of thunder and flashes of lightning were springing into his hands, and from his hand they were going forth, and only then were they striking the earth. When I saw this sign of divine wrath which was about to strike the earth, and in particular a certain place, which for good reasons I cannot name, I began to implore the angel to hold off for a few moments, and the world would do penance. But my plea was a mere nothing in the face of the divine anger. Just then I saw the Most Holy Trinity. The greatness of its majesty pierced me deeply, and I did not dare to repeat my entreaties. At that very moment I felt in my soul the power of Jesus’s grace, which dwells in my soul. When I became conscious of this grace, I was instantly snatched up before the throne of God. Oh, how great is our Lord and God and how incomprehensible his holiness! I will make no attempt to describe this greatness, because before long we shall all see him as he is. I found myself pleading with God for the world with words heard interiorly.
As I was praying in this manner, I saw the angel’s helplessness: he could not carry out the just punishment which was rightly due for sins. Never before had I prayed with such inner power as I did then.
The words with which I entreated God are these: Eternal Father, I offer you the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of your dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world; for the sake of his sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us.’
Did Jesus appear to Faustina?
Yes, Jesus did appear to St. Faustina, and she recorded these experiences in her Diary. St. Faustina’s Diary, also known as Divine Mercy in My Soul, contains numerous entries where she describes her visions and conversations with Jesus. These encounters were instrumental in shaping St. Faustina’s understanding of Divine Mercy and her mission to spread devotion to this divine attribute.
One notable appearance is recorded in Diary entries 47–48:
In the evening, when I was in my cell, I saw the Lord Jesus clothed in a white garment. One hand was raised in the gesture of blessing, the other was touching the garment at the breast. From beneath the garment, slightly drawn aside at the breast, there were emanating two large rays, one red, the other pale. In silence I kept my gaze fixed on the Lord; my soul was struck with awe, but also with great joy. After a while, Jesus said to me, “Paint an image according to the pattern you see, with the signature: Jesus, I trust in you. I desire that this image be venerated, first in your chapel, and [then] throughout the world.
“I promise that the soul that will venerate this image will not perish. I also promise victory over its enemies already here on earth, especially at the hour of death. I myself will defend it as My own glory.”
This passage is just one example of the many times Jesus appeared to St. Faustina and spoke to her about Divine Mercy, the importance of trust, and also spreading devotion to his Sacred Heart.
Divine Mercy reaches human beings through the heart of Christ crucified: “My daughter, say that I am love and mercy personified,” Jesus will ask Sister Faustina (Diary 1074). – Pope St. John Paul II, homily during Mass in St. Peter’s Square for St. Faustina’s canonization, April 30, 2000.
History of the Divine Mercy Chaplet
The history of the Divine Mercy Chaplet dates to September 13, 1935, when St. Faustina had a vision in which God sent an angel to chastise a certain city. She began to pray for mercy, but her prayers were powerless against the angel’s might. Suddenly, she saw the Holy Trinity. At that moment, God gave her the words of the Divine Mercy Chaplet prayers that stayed the angel’s hand in inflicting God’s just punishment.
Jesus later taught her the Chaplet during a vision on September 13–14, 1935, in which he said:
Say unceasingly the Chaplet that I have taught you. Anyone who says it will receive great mercy at the hour of death. Priests will recommend it to sinners as their last hope of salvation. Even if there were a most hardened sinner, if he were to recite this Chaplet only once, he would receive grace from my infinite mercy. I desire that the whole world know my infinite mercy. I desire to grant unimaginable graces to those who trust in my mercy (Diary, 687).
Origin of the Divine Mercy Chaplet
The Divine Mercy Chaplet has its origins in the private revelations that St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who lived from 1905 to 1938, received from Jesus. St. Pope John Paul II canonized St. Faustina as a saint in the year 2000.
St. Faustina had a deep devotion to God’s mercy, and she recorded her experiences and conversations with Jesus in her diary, which is officially known as Divine Mercy in My Soul: The Diary of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska. In these private revelations, Jesus instructed her to promote devotion to his Divine Mercy, including through praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.
Divine Mercy Prayers
The Divine Mercy Chaplet is a powerful prayer that focuses on God’s infinite mercy and asks for His mercy upon the whole world, especially sinners. It consists of the repetition of the “Eternal Father” prayer, the “For the sake of His sorrowful Passion” prayer, and the “Holy God” prayer, along with the invocation, “Jesus, I trust in You.”
Since its introduction through Saint Faustina’s visions, the Divine Mercy Chaplet is a widely practiced devotion in the Catholic Church and is embraced by many other Christians worldwide as a means of seeking God’s mercy and compassion.
Divine Mercy Novena Prayers
Additional Resources
Q & As
Here’s a quick question and answer on what to meditate on in praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.
How can we offer Jesus’s Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity in the Divine Mercy Chaplet?
Why did the Church ban the Divine Mercy devotion?
Podcasts
Prepare for Divine Mercy Sunday with Karlo Broussard’s Sunday Catholic Word Podcast.
Listen to Catholic Answers Focus podcast on Divine Mercy (Part 1) and Divine Mercy (Part 2).
From Our Shop
7 Secrets of Divine Mercy – If you’re not yet convinced of the impact Divine Mercy can have on your life, if you’ve never before heard of this message and devotion, or if you’re curious to learn more about it, this book is perfect for you.
The Divine Mercy image by Eugene Kazimirowski in Vilnius (commonly known simply as “the Vilnius image”) was painted under the supervision of St. Faustina Kowalska and her confessor, Bl. Fr. Michael Sopoćko. The image was venerated publicly for the first time in 1935 during the closing celebration of the 1900th Jubilee of Jesus’s Redemption.
[Image of Pope Saint John Paul II – This work was obtained from the official website of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland and it is copyrighted.