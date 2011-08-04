Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Q&A

Why Did the Church Ban the Divine Mercy Devotion From 1959 to 1978?

Catholic Answers Staff

Question:

Why did the Church ban the Divine Mercy devotion from 1959 to 1978?

Answer:

Because of faulty translations from the original Polish, St. Faustina Kowalska’s writings were considered doctrinally suspect, and so the Holy See suppressed the Divine Mercy devotion arising from those writings for about twenty years. Once the translations were corrected, the ban was lifted. The reversal of the suppression depended heavily upon the work of the Cardinal Archbishop of Krakow (Poland); the same year that the suppression was lifted (1978), that cardinal was elected pope and took the name John Paul II.

