Will my three divorces prevent me from becoming a Catholic?

I wish to go through RCIA and become a Catholic. My problem is that I have been divorced three times. Can I become a Catholic and do I need to have these marriages to my previous three husbands annulled?

If you are currently living as an unmarried woman then your prior attempts at marriage and the subsequent divorces should not be obstacles to entering RCIA and becoming a Catholic. And there is no obligation for you to seek annulments unless you would like to attempt marriage again in the future. Welcome to the Church!