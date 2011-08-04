Why do Matthew’s and Mark’s Listings of the Names of Apostles Differ from Luke’s in Listing Thaddeus instead of a Second Judas?
Question:
Answer:
The apostle Thaddeus mentioned in the Gospels of Matthew (10:3) and Mark (3:18) is one and the same as the first Judas mentioned in Luke (6:16). It is likely that this apostle was called by other names to avoid confusing him with Judas Iscariot. A Catholic Commentary on Holy Scripture explains:
Doubtless like others of his time he enjoyed several names, and it is natural that the early Christians should have avoided the name he shared with the traitor. (p. 948)