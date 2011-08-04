What Are the “Necessary Minimum Requirements” for Catholics?

It sounds like you’re referring to the precepts of the Church. The Catechism explains that the precepts are meant to guarantee us “the very necessary minimum in the spirit of prayer and moral effort, in the growth in love of God and neighbor” (2041). Here they are as the Catechism currently lists them (2042-2043):

The first precept (“You shall attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation and rest from servile labor”) requires the faithful to sanctify the day commemorating the Resurrection of the Lord as well as the principal liturgical feasts honoring the mysteries of the Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the saints; in the first place, by participating in the eucharistic celebration, in which the Christian community is gathered, and by resting from those works and activities which could impede such a sanctification of these days.

The second precept (“You shall confess your [serious] sins at least once a year”) ensures preparation for the Eucharist by the reception of the sacrament of reconciliation, which continues baptism’s work of conversion and forgiveness.