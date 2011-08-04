Since My Wife Has Been Baptized, is My Marriage Now Sacramental?

When my wife and I were married in the Catholic Church, I was a baptized Catholic and she was a non-practicing Jehovah's Witness. At that time she was not baptized but she has since been baptized in the Catholic Church. Is our marriage a sacramental marriage?

Yes, your marriage is sacramental. There are two requirements for a marriage to be sacramental: (1) The marriage must be valid, and (2) both spouses must be baptized. A valid marriage may exist when one or both spouses are not baptized, but such a marriage is not sacramental. Prior to your wife’s baptism, your marriage was presumably valid but not sacramental because she was not baptized. Her baptism did not in any way invalidate your marriage so, upon her baptism: (1) Your marriage remained valid, and (2) you both were baptized. Both of the requirements for a sacramental marriage being met, your marriage became sacramental at your wife’s baptism.

The Code of Canon Law explains,