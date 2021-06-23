Should I receive if I have an unconfessed mortal sin on my conscience?

I receive the Eucharist every Sunday; however, should I do so if I have an unconfessed mortal sin on my conscience? A priest told me as long as I am actively trying to eliminate this sin from my life, the Eucharist is helpful, and I shouldn’t deprive myself of the grace present in the Eucharist. He said if I stop trying to eliminate this sin, then don’t present myself, but as long as I’m trying, don’t deny the Eucharist to myself. Is this good advice?

Three requirements must be met for sin to be mortal: grave matter, full knowledge, and deliberate consent. Since you say that you are “actively trying to eliminate this sin” from your life, your priest may believe that your action lacks deliberate consent and, therefore, does not qualify as mortal sin. If this is the case, the Eucharist may benefit you greatly. On the other hand, if your sin is indeed mortal sin, then you should not receive the Eucharist without first going to confession.

The Code of Canon Law is clear that a person conscious of mortal sin may only receive the Eucharist under grave circumstances: