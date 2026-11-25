Why do Protestants claim 9 Gifts of the Holy Spirit vs. the 7?

The Catholic Church has perennially taught the traditional seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, which are listed in Isaiah 11:1-3 and received by all Christians (CCC1831).

Beginning early last century, some Protestant Christians—particularly Pentecostals—have focused on the charismatic gifts discussed in 1 Corinthians 12:7-11, which are given to particular individuals (not all Christians) for the common good of the Church (1 Cor. 12:7).

For more on the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, please this explanation by Father Charles Grondin.