Tom Nash is a staff apologist for Catholics Answers and has served the Church professionally for more than 35 years, including as a theology advisor at the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Tom comments on life in the Church and the world periodically for Ave Maria in the

Afternoon and Catholic Connection (both EWTN Radio) as well as for EWTN News. Prior to his becoming a staff apologist in 2025, Tom served as a contributing apologist from 2017-2025.

Tom is the author of The Biblical Roots of the Mass, To Whom Shall We Go?: The Biblical Case for the Catholic Church, and 20 Answers: The Rosary. He is also a contributing author to Catholic for a Reason: Scripture and the Mystery of the Mass, and Faith Facts: Answers to Catholic Questions, Vols. I and II. He is also a regular member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.

If you are interested in booking Tom Nash for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 x323 or click here for more information.