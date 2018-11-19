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Tom Nash

2026-08-27T14:02:17Apologist

Tom Nash is a staff apologist for Catholics Answers and has served the Church professionally for more than 35 years, including as a theology advisor at the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Tom comments on life in the Church and the world periodically for Ave Maria in the
Afternoon and Catholic Connection (both EWTN Radio) as well as for EWTN News. Prior to his becoming a staff apologist in 2025, Tom served as a contributing apologist from 2017-2025.

Tom is the author of The Biblical Roots of the MassTo Whom Shall We Go?: The Biblical Case for the Catholic Church, and 20 Answers: The Rosary. He is also a contributing author to Catholic for a Reason: Scripture and the Mystery of the Mass, and Faith Facts: Answers to Catholic Questions, Vols. I and II. He is also a regular member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.

If you are interested in booking Tom Nash for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 x323 or click here for more information.

More by Tom Nash

The Truth About the Church's Record on Slavery 08/24/2026
Proclaiming Jesus to Our Jewish Friends 07/16/2026
Lamenting Anew the SSPX’s Grave Disobedience 07/08/2026
In Defense of St. Michael’s Prayer After Mass 06/26/2026
In Vidal Veritas 06/16/2026
Eucharistic Adoration: A Neglected Spiritual Weapon 06/03/2026
How Jesus Appears at Every Mass 05/20/2026
Will the Temple Be Rebuilt? 04/20/2026
Yes, Christians Can Gamble 04/08/2026
A Crucifix, Not Just a Cross 03/31/2026
What Is the Point of a Priest? 03/09/2026
Do Catholics Really Have to Tithe? 02/17/2026
Should Catholics Watch Football on Sundays? 02/05/2026
The Mass Beats the 4th of July 01/28/2026
When Did Jesus Finish His Sacrifice? 12/24/2025
No to Sacrilegious Football ‘Baptisms’ 12/04/2025
The Hunt for the ‘Turkey Indult’ 11/26/2025
God, Family . . . and then Golf 07/23/2025
May We Bet on the Conclave? 05/07/2025
St. Malachy's Prophecy and Pope Francis 04/24/2025
On Purgatory, Go Deeper 04/04/2025
How to Go to Confession 03/18/2025
Joe Biden, Freemason? 01/28/2025
A Primer on Medjugorje 09/20/2024
Remembering James Likoudis 09/10/2024
‘Perfect in Weakness’: Al Kresta, RIP 06/21/2024
Easter Is Not a Secretly Pagan Holiday 04/11/2024
The Church's Cremation Change 01/04/2024
A Tale of Two Exorcisms 11/10/2023
3 Ways to Restore and Promote Respect for Life 12/09/2022
The Early Church Believed in the Eucharist 09/23/2022
Pentecost Was Made for You 06/13/2022
Encountering Jesus Through the Rosary 04/23/2021
Eating Meat This Friday Will Make You Holier 04/09/2021
Without Religion, Societies Founder 12/30/2020
Penetrating Gospel Truth More Deeply 06/30/2020
Awe and Reverence for Christ in the Sacraments 06/23/2020
Adoration During the Pandemic 04/22/2020
Watering Down the Eucharist Is Not the Way to Christian Unity 03/10/2020
Bringing the Blessed Sacrament to the Battlefield 02/13/2020
Preparing to Receive Christ 12/23/2019
Hostile Witnesses on Halloween 10/28/2019
Truth and Conscience with the Church's Newest Saint 10/13/2019
Polls Point Catholics Toward the Cross and the Altar 09/24/2019
Give the Prince of Peace a Chance 08/18/2019
When Schools Lose Their Religion 07/02/2019
The Jewish Defenders of Pius XII 05/23/2019
One Catholic, Human Family 04/10/2019
St. Paul and Priestly Celibacy 01/28/2019
Kingdom of God 01/11/2019
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