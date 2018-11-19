<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1906385056278061&ev=PageView&noscript=1" />
Tom Nash

Contributor

Tom Nash has served the Church professionally for more than 30 years, including as a theology advisor at the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). He is a contributing apologist for Catholic Answers, and a contributing writer for both the National Catholic Register and Catholic World Report. Tom appears as a periodic guest host for Kresta in the Afternoon and has appeared as a regular guest apologist on Catholic Answers Live for more than a decade.

Tom is the author of The Biblical Roots of the MassWhat Did Jesus Do?: The Biblical Roots of the Catholic Church, and 20 Answers: The Rosary. He is also a contributing author to Catholic for a Reason: Scripture and the Mystery of the Mass, and Faith Facts: Answers to Catholic Questions, Vols. I and II. He is also a Regular Member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.

If you are interested in booking Tom Nash for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 x323 or click here for more information.

