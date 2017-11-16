www.catholic.com/qa/the-seven-gifts-of-the-holy-spirit
Question:
What are the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit?
Answer:
The seven gifts of the Holy Spirit are:
- Wisdom: helps us judge what is important, meaningful, purposeful, etc.
- Understanding: to know something is different from truly understanding it. I can know a lot of facts about someone, but that is different from truly understanding that person.
- Counsel: helps us differentiate between right and wrong.
- Fortitude: courage and endurance.
- Knowledge: helps us to know God.
- Piety: proper reverence for God, helps us obey God out of love.
- Fear of the Lord: proper disdain for sin and awe of God’s goodness and love.
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