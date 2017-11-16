Question : What are the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit? Answer :

The seven gifts of the Holy Spirit are:

Wisdom: helps us judge what is important, meaningful, purposeful, etc. Understanding: to know something is different from truly understanding it. I can know a lot of facts about someone, but that is different from truly understanding that person. Counsel: helps us differentiate between right and wrong. Fortitude: courage and endurance. Knowledge: helps us to know God. Piety: proper reverence for God, helps us obey God out of love. Fear of the Lord: proper disdain for sin and awe of God’s goodness and love.