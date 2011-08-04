On the Cross, did Jesus Really Believe that His Father had Abandoned Him?

Question: I have always been led to believe that Jesus thought his Father had given up on him when he said from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Is that really what he thought? Answer:

Jesus quoted from Psalm 22, which prophesied the Passion. He probably continued the Psalm in silence. Read the Psalm in full and you will see that Jesus did not think that his Father had given up on him but, rather, he showed confidence in the Father despite immense suffering.