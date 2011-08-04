How Can a Pope’s Decisions be Changed if He is Infallible?

A good friend of mine asked me how a pope can be infallible and yet do terrible things. If the Church takes back decisions a pope has made, how can that pope have been infallible?

Your friend suffers from a common misunderstanding about the Church’s teaching on infallibility. Papal infallibility is not a guarantee that popes will not make mistakes or even that they will not sin. It is simply a gift of the Holy Spirit whereby popes cannot err when definitively proclaiming doctrine on matters of faith and morals.