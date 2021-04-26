May a woman who remarried outside the Church receive a dispensation to receive Communion?

I have a Lutheran friend who married a Catholic woman outside the Catholic Church because there were problems with the annulment of his previous marriage. I go to the same Catholic Church as his wife, where she is unable to receive Communion. Is there some kind of dispensation she can get so that she can receive Communion?

The woman chose to marry invalidly and then live as though she were a validly married woman—this is a grave situation. She will not be allowed to receive Communion as long as she ignores this. I can only recommend that she repent and go to confession, and that they commit to living as brother and sister until the situation is rectified (i.e., annulment and convalidation). If she does this, she can receive Communion.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains,