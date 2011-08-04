Is the tabernacle always supposed to be in the center of the sanctuary? If it’s not in good view from where I sit at Mass, in what direction should I genuflect—towards the crucifix or altar at the center?

The tabernacle may be placed about anywhere in the church provided certain conditions are met. Code of Canon Law states, “The tabernacle in which the Most Holy Eucharist is reserved is to be situated in some part of the church or oratory which is distinguished, conspicuous, beautifully decorated, and suitable for prayer” (CIC 938 §2).

Concerning genuflecting, the General Instruction of the Roman Missal states,