Is the Current Rite of Episcopal Ordination Invalid?

A Traditionalist friend claims that the current form for the rite of ordaining bishops, promulgated by Pope Paul VI, is invalid and does not provide the grace of the sacrament of episcopal ordination. Is this true?

No. For any sacrament to be validly conferred, the proper matter and form must be observed. Since Jesus did not mandate a specific formula to be used for the consecration of bishops, the Church assumes authority over this. Therefore, when the Church officially authorizes a specific formula to be used, we can be certain of its efficacy. Those who argue that other particular words or phrases are absolutely necessary for this apparently do not fully recognize or understand the authority that Jesus conferred on the apostles.