Can a Person Who is Legally Divorced Go to Confession or Receive Communion Before the Marriage is Annulled?

Is it true that a person who is legally divorced cannot go to confession or receive Communion until the marriage is annulled?

No. For starters, divorce is not always a sin. But even in instances where it is a sin, absolution for the truly repentant can be attained through confession.

A bigger problem arises when a divorced Catholic without an annulment attempts marriage again. Any such marriage attempted outside the Church is not valid, so, if he lives with his new “spouse” as though they are married, he lives in a state of objective sin.

When a person chooses to live in a state of objective sin, he cannot attain absolution through confession or receive Communion as long as he remains in his present state. The wise thing to do in such a situation is to commit to abstinence until (if ever) his prior marriage is declared null and his current marriage is blessed (convalidated)—then he can go to confession and resume going to Communion.