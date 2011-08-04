Is faith necessary for adults to be baptized?

Adults must have faith for baptism, but it need not be a fully developed faith. The Catechism explains:

The faith required for baptism is not a perfect and mature faith but a beginning that is called to develop. The catechumen or the godparent is asked: “What do you ask of God’s Church?” The response is: “Faith!” For all the baptized, children or adults, faith must grow after baptism. (CCC 1253–1254)