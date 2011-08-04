If my brother is marrying a non-Catholic, can they have an outdoor wedding?

My Catholic brother is going to be married next summer to a non-Catholic, and they would like to have the wedding outside. Is that acceptable?

If your brother’s non-Catholic fiancée is not baptized, the wedding may be celebrated in any suitable place. If she is baptized, the wedding is ordinarily to take place in the church; however, the bishop may permit the wedding to be celebrated in “another suitable place.” See canon 1118 of the Code of Canon Law.