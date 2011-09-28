If I Converted to Mormonism, is My Catholic Baptism Still Valid?

I was baptized Catholic as an infant. When I was 13, my adopted mother converted me to Mormonism. I recently resigned my Mormon membership; does my original baptism still stand in the Catholic Church?

Your original Catholic baptism was permanent and nothing—not even subsequent Mormon baptism—can change that fact. “Baptism seals the Christian with the indelible spiritual mark (character) of his belonging to Christ. No sin can erase this mark, even if sin prevents baptism from bearing the fruits of salvation. Given once for all, baptism cannot be repeated” (CCC 1272).