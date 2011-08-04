How do We Know that St. Anne was the Virgin Mary’s Mother, Since She’s Not Mentioned in the Bible?
Question:
How do we know that St. Anne was the Virgin Mary’s mother, since she’s not mentioned in the Bible?
Answer:
Although she is not mentioned in the Bible, we know the name of Mary’s mother from other sources. The earliest known record is found in the Protoevangelium of James, which dates back to the second century.
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us