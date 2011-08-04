Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Q&A

Given that at the Last Judgment the World will End, why in the “Glory Be” do we say “World Without End”?

Jim Blackburn

Question:

Answer:

“World without end” is an idiom that simply means “forever.” It is used to emphasize the eternal nature of God.

