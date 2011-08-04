Does the Church Teach that Birth Control is Allowable in Certain Circumstances?

My wife and I have been married since 1996. At that time the priest told us that, according to the Pope's teachings, under certain circumstances (economic if I remember correctly) the use of birth control was allowable. Is what the priest said correct?

If by “birth control” the priest meant contraception, then he was incorrect. Contraception is morally unacceptable. The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains:

[E]very action which, whether in anticipation of the conjugal act, or in its accomplishment, or in the development of its natural consequences, proposes, whether as an end or as a means, to render procreation impossible is intrinsically evil. (CCC 2370)

On the other hand, regulation of births through moral means may be a necessary aspect of responsible parenthood: