Do I Tithe 10 Percent of My Gross Income or 10 Percent of My Net Income?

I'm not sure how much I'm supposed to be tithing. Is it 10 percent of my gross income or 10 percent of my net income?

The obligation to tithe (i.e., to give 10 percent of one’s gross income) was binding only on the Jews. Jesus fulfilled the Mosaic law (Matt. 5:17), so even Jews are no longer bound by it. But this doesn’t mean we’re not obligated to support the Church—we are—but there is no longer a specific percentage required.

Scripture provides insight on how Christians should give: