Did Constantine Determine Which Books Are in the Bible?

Did Constantine pick which books were put into the Bible, or did he oversee the process?

While Constantine was certainly instrumental in helping advance the cause of Christianity through the Edict of Milan he issued in A.D. 313, the emperor did not decide the canon—i.e., list of books—of Scripture. He died in 337. The canon of Scripture was decided by the Council of Rome in 382* and further affirmed by the councils of Hippo in 393 and Carthage in 387.

For more on the canon’s formation, please see our related article.

*Whether the Council of Rome in A.D. 382 pronounced on the biblical canon in its conciliar decisions is a disputed matter among scholars.