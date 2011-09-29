Question:
My daughter’s choice of godparents for her son are two people who were brought up Catholic, but who have not been confirmed. Can an infant be baptized if the godparents haven’t been confirmed?
Answer:
Godparents must be confirmed, so other godparents should be chosen if possible. If this is not possible, then your grandson should be baptized without godparents. The Code of Canon Law specifies the requirements for godparents:
To be permitted to take on the function of sponsor a person must:
- be designated by the one to be baptized, by the parents or the person who takes their place, or in their absence by the pastor or minister and have the aptitude and intention of fulfilling this function;
- have completed the 16th year of age, unless the diocesan bishop has established another age, or the pastor or minister has granted an exception for a just cause;
- be a Catholic who has been confirmed and has already received the most holy sacrament of the Eucharist and who leads a life of faith in keeping with the function to be taken on;
- not be bound by any canonical penalty legitimately imposed or declared;
- not be the father or mother of the one to be baptized. (CIC 874)
