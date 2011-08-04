Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. SPECIAL PROMOTION FOR NEW MONTHLY DONATIONS! Thank you and God bless.

Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. SPECIAL PROMOTION FOR NEW MONTHLY DONATIONS! Thank you and God bless.

Background Image
Q&A

Can a Lay Pastoral Coordinator Give a Homily?

Jim Blackburn

Question:

My understanding is that only a priest or deacon may give a homily, but my pastoral coordinator has stated it’s not so “black and white.” Can a lay pastoral coordinator give a homily?

Answer:

This issue has been very clearly dealt with by Church authority. First, the Code of Canon Law states that the homily “is reserved to a priest or deacon” (CIC 767). The General Instruction of the Roman Missal goes further in its instruction to expressly exclude lay persons:

The homily should ordinarily be given by the priest celebrant himself. He may entrust it to a concelebrating priest or occasionally, according to circumstances, to the deacon, but never to a lay person. (GIRM 66, emphasis added)

Finally, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, in its instructional document Redemptionis Sacramentum, specifically names “pastoral assistants” and those who assume that function, as well as any other lay person, as those prohibited from preaching the homily:

The prohibition of the admission of laypersons to preach within the Mass applies also to seminarians, students of theological disciplines, and those who have assumed the function of those known as “pastoral assistants” ; nor is there to be any exception for any other kind of layperson, or group, or community, or association. (RS 66, emphasis added).

This issue looks “black and white” to me.

Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free

More from Catholic.com

 

 

 

 

 
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us