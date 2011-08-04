At what age should children start to regularly attend church?

Although young children are welcome at Mass, the obligation to attend does not bind those under seven years old. The Church law that obligates Catholics to go to Mass is canon 1247:

On Sundays and other holy days of obligation, the faithful are obliged to participate in the Mass. Moreover, they are to abstain from those works and affairs that hinder the worship to be rendered to God, the joy proper to the Lord’s day, or the suitable relaxation of mind and body.

This law does not expressly state an age at which the faithful become obliged to follow it, but canon 11 tells us: