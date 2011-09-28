Is it Safe for Me to Receive Christ’s Blood During Pregnancy?

Question:
As a pregnant woman, is it safe for me to receive Christ’s blood during Holy Communion?
Answer:
Since the precious blood retains the accidents of wine, your body will physically react to it as though it were actually wine. So, if it would not be physically harmful to you or your baby for you to sip a small amount of wine, then I see no reason why you cannot sip the same amount of precious blood. (Check with your doctor for medical advice.)
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us