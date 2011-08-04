Question : Are Catholics required to tithe 10 percent of their income to the Church? Answer :

Catholics are under no obligation to tithe a certain percentage of their income to the Church. The Church does require the following: The fifth precept (“You shall help to provide for the needs of the Church”) means that the faithful are obliged to assist with the material needs of the Church, each according to his own ability. . . The faithful also have the duty of providing for the material needs of the Church, each according to his own abilities. (CCC 2043)

The Christian faithful are obliged to assist with the needs of the Church so that the Church has what is necessary for divine worship, for apostolic works and works of charity, and for the decent sustenance of ministers. They are also obliged to promote social justice and, mindful of the precept of the Lord, to assist the poor from their own resources. (CIC 222) For further reading, see “What Is the Church’s Position on Tithing?” and “Giving When It Hurts.”