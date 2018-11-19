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Trent Horn

2026-07-28T09:11:06Apologist and Speaker

After his conversion to the Catholic faith, Trent Horn earned three master’s degrees in the fields of theology, philosophy, and bioethics. He serves as a staff apologist for Catholic Answers, where he specializes in teaching Catholics to graciously and persuasively engage those who disagree with them. Trent models that approach in dialogues and debates with non-Catholics as well as through episodes of his weekly podcast The Counsel of Trent. He is also the author of over a dozen books, including Persuasive Pro-life, The Case for Catholicism, and Why We’re Catholic: Our Reasons for Faith, Hope, and Love.

If you are interested in booking Trent Horn for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 or click here for more information.

More by Trent Horn

Can Catholics Support Christian Nationalism? 08/06/2026
Why I Refuse to See The Odyssey 07/23/2026
A "Brain-dead" Abortion Argument 06/29/2026
How “Doubting Thomas” Proves Jesus Is God 06/09/2026
Convert Your Protestant Friend with Miracles 06/05/2026
Floating to Safety by “Faith Alone”? 05/22/2026
Talarico Botches the Annunciation 03/25/2026
Catholics Can Be Zionists 02/27/2026
Is Ash Wednesday Unbiblical? 02/18/2026
The Protestant Gospel Problem 01/29/2026
Did Muhammad Split the Moon? 01/16/2026
How an Elephant Walks on Water 12/31/2025
The Weird History of Santa Claus 12/22/2025
Embryos or Babies? 11/17/2025
How Many People Did the Catholic Church Kill? 10/15/2025
Catholics Can't Be Pro-Choice 09/30/2025
Is Mary the Woman in Revelation 12? 09/08/2025
The First Christians Were Not Socialists 09/01/2025
When the Protestant Switches Sides 05/15/2025
The Church's Socialism Problem 05/01/2025
‘The Disciples Just Hallucinated!’ 04/25/2025
Is John's Gospel Antisemitic? 04/07/2025
An End to Catholic Rage Bait 03/31/2025
‘All Are Welcome’ to Avoid This Hymn 02/26/2025
The Truth About Sex 02/14/2025
Mary as Mother Matters 01/01/2025
A New Low for "Catholics for Choice" 12/12/2024
Protestants and the 'Paid in Full' Myth 11/29/2024
Is Deportation Immoral? 10/22/2024
Don't Play Favorites With Sins 10/17/2024
Can a Catholic Just . . . Not Vote? 10/03/2024
Protestant Sin-Swapping 09/18/2024
Is Late-Term Abortion a Myth? 09/16/2024
Because Some Scholar Told Me So 08/30/2024
Liberal Catholics? Conservative Catholics? 08/12/2024
Why the Church Condemns Masturbation 07/22/2024
God Created the Universe? Impossible! 07/12/2024
‘Sex Work’ Is Not Work 06/13/2024
Church and Contraception: The History 05/28/2024
God Wants You to Confess Your Sins to a Priest 05/21/2024
Did ‘the Jews’ Kill Jesus? 05/07/2024
The Emptiness of Liberal Theology 04/30/2024
The Scandal of a Catholic Funeral 04/22/2024
Some Clarity on Praying with Non-Catholics 04/19/2024
Jesus Is Not Like Bigfoot 04/11/2024
The Annunciation and Mary's Consent 04/08/2024
Time to Give Up on Abortion? 04/04/2024
'But Which God?' 03/20/2024
The Bible Blitzkrieg 03/18/2024
How to Unravel the Bible 03/11/2024
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