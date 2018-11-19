After his conversion to the Catholic faith, Trent Horn earned three master’s degrees in the fields of theology, philosophy, and bioethics. He serves as a staff apologist for Catholic Answers, where he specializes in teaching Catholics to graciously and persuasively engage those who disagree with them. Trent models that approach in dialogues and debates with non-Catholics as well as through episodes of his weekly podcast The Counsel of Trent. He is also the author of over a dozen books, including Persuasive Pro-life, The Case for Catholicism, and Why We’re Catholic: Our Reasons for Faith, Hope, and Love.

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