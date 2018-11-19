Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
www.catholic.com/profile/tim-staples
profile

Tim Staples

2026-08-07T16:54:32Senior Apologist

Tim Staples is an apologist emeritus at Catholic Answers. Raised a Southern Baptist, Tim fell away from the faith of his childhood before returning in his late teen years through the witness of Christian televangelists. Soon after, Tim joined the Marine Corps.

During his four-year tour, he became involved in ministry with various Assemblies of God communities. Immediately after his tour of duty, Tim enrolled in Jimmy Swaggart Bible College and became a youth minister in an Assembly of God community. During his final year in the Marines, however, Tim met a Marine who really knew his faith and challenged Tim to study Catholicism from Catholic and historical sources. That encounter sparked a two-year search for the truth. Tim was determined to prove Catholicism wrong, but he ended up studying his way to the last place he thought he would ever end up: the Catholic Church!

He converted to Catholicism in 1988 and spent the following six years in formation for the priesthood, earning a degree in philosophy from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, Pennsylvania. He then studied theology on a graduate level at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, for two years. Realizing that his calling was not to the priesthood, Tim left the seminary in 1994 and has been working in Catholic apologetics and evangelization ever since.

If you are interested in booking Tim Staples for an upcoming event, please contact Catholic Answers at (619) 387-7200 x323 or click here for more information.

More by Tim Staples

Original Sin? Blame Your Dad 05/21/2026
How to Read the 'Rapture' Verses 03/11/2026
Transgenderism: Rejection and Reduction 01/30/2026
What Is Hell? 12/29/2025
How Can Mary Be God’s Mother? 12/05/2025
Holy Days? Says Who? 10/10/2025
Is It a Sin to Want to Sin? 08/19/2025
Sunday Is Not the Sabbath 07/07/2025
The Rosary Is Not a ‘Vain Repetition’ 06/17/2025
Hail Mary, Conceived Without Sin 05/30/2025
How to Answer the Mormon at the Door 05/06/2025
Is Confession in Scripture? 04/09/2025
7 Reasons Why Peter Is the Rock 02/24/2025
John Calvin, the False Optimist 01/17/2025
Where Is Infant Baptism in the Bible? 01/02/2025
It Makes Sense for Mary Not to Sin 12/09/2024
When You Baptize, Baptize Right 11/20/2024
A Secret Same-Sex Marriage? 11/08/2024
An Ark of the Covenant Mystery 10/11/2024
A Catholic Peg in a Protestant Hole 08/08/2024
Not Just Antichrist—Antichrists! 08/02/2024
Mary and the Pain of Childbirth 07/18/2024
If God Became Man, Didn't God Change? 07/01/2024
Catholic ‘Doctrines of Demons’ 06/11/2024
The New Adam Rebukes the New Eve 05/31/2024
Yes, Hell Is Still Eternal 04/29/2024
Is 'Centering Prayer' Catholic? 04/15/2024
‘Catholics Make Mary into Another God!’ 03/13/2024
Must I Forgive and Forget? 01/25/2024
Did Jesus Abolish the Law of Moses or Not? 01/10/2024
Wisdom Is a Woman 11/27/2023
Aren't We All 'Saints'? 11/01/2023
What's the Deal with Limbo? 09/12/2023
The Difference Between Faith and Hope 08/04/2023
The Psalm that Disproves Mary's Perpetual Virginity? 07/13/2023
4 Ways St. Irenaeus Smashes Heresies 06/28/2023
What Does the Bible Say About Confirmation? 05/30/2023
That Time Jesus Dissed His Mom 05/12/2023
Is the Eucharist a Symbol, or Is It Real? 04/24/2023
God, Abraham, and Human Sacrifice 03/14/2023
If God Is Immortal, How Can We Say He Died? 02/01/2023
Jesus Is Not a Human Person 01/04/2023
God Will Judge You Twice 11/06/2022
Why a Sacrifice? 09/17/2022
The Biblical Evidence for Apostolic Succession 08/23/2022
Mary Saves 07/11/2022
The Annunciation and Mary, Daughter of Zion 03/25/2022
Where Is the Immaculate Conception in the Bible? 12/08/2021
Christ's Beatific Vision at His Conception 10/08/2021
A Protestant Doxology Sneaked into the Mass? 10/04/2021
Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us