Matt Fradd is a Byzantine Catholic and the creator and host of the Pints With Aquinas podcast. He is the author and coauthor of several books, including Does God Exist? A Socratic Dialogue on the Five Ways of Thomas Aquinas. Matt earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in philosophy from Holy Apostles College & Seminary, which also awarded him an honorary doctorate. He lives in Steubenville, Ohio, with his wife Cameron and their four kids.
More by Matt Fradd
Bad Analogies for the Trinity 05/24/2024
Dawkins vs. Aquinas 11/15/2018
Healing from Pornography with Dante 07/01/2016
Understanding Pascal’s Wager 03/01/2016
Pornography Is Destroying Marriages 01/01/2016
Why Something Rather than Nothing? 11/01/2014
The Apologetics Mansion 05/01/2014
Sex-less America? 11/01/2013
Jesus had Brothers? 09/17/2013
5 Fallacies You Need to Know! 09/04/2013
The Science of Sex Differences 08/27/2013
C. S. Lewis on Lust, Women, and Masturbation 08/13/2013
Responding to the Ad Hominem Fallacy 08/06/2013
What Happened to Head Coverings at Mass? 07/23/2013
How to Answer the Problem of Evil 07/09/2013
What does the Church Teach about Tattoos? 06/18/2013
What is the Kingdom of God? 06/11/2013
What To Do Without Doubt 06/04/2013
Was There Death Before the Fall? 05/28/2013
Christianity or Atheism? 05/21/2013
Oh, Chastity Is Too Hard? Man Up! 05/14/2013
Would God Really Send Someone to Hell? 05/07/2013
One Holy, Baptist, and Apostolic Church 04/30/2013
J.R.R. Tolkien: Three Amazing Quotes 04/23/2013
Parenting the Porn Generation 04/14/2013
Why I'm Sticking to Meatless Fridays 04/05/2013
The Good Thief Mocked Christ? 03/29/2013
The Logical Case For Purgatory 03/22/2013
Pope Francis's Lenten Letter 03/14/2013
Adopt a Cardinal? 03/06/2013
Is Atheism a Religion? 03/01/2013
Becoming Saints! 02/25/2013
Who Created God? 02/20/2013
Iceland to Ban Internet Pornography? 02/14/2013
Are All Religions Equal? 02/12/2013
Five Dumb Things Folks Say About "Truth" 02/11/2013
Atheism and the Burden of Proof 01/29/2013
How to Speak to an Atheist 11/01/2012
Socrates at 30,000 Feet 07/01/2012
How to Make Sound Arguments for the Faith 03/01/2012
