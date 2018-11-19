Christopher Check is president of Catholic Answers. A graduate of Rice University, for nearly two decades he served as vice president of The Rockford Institute. Before that he served for seven years as a field artillery officer in the Marine Corps, attaining the grade of captain. He lectures on Church and military history. He and his wife, Jacqueline, have four sons. The Checks show and breed Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, famed companions of the Stuart kings, under the kennel name Top Meadow Cavaliers, named for G.K. Chesterton’s Beaconsfield estate.
More by Christopher Check
Time to Unlock the Churches 04/29/2020
Seeking Holiness at Home 04/07/2020
The True Roots of Mass Violence 08/15/2019
Sacrificing for Lent—Together 03/26/2019
A Father's Thoughts on the Current Crisis 08/24/2018
The Hero-Martyrs of North America 10/19/2017
Catherine of Siena: A Marvel of Wisdom 04/27/2017
Countering the Siege on Marriage 03/03/2016
Catholics! Keep Your Trees Up! 12/30/2014
Mosul Foretold 08/26/2014
Release the Lion 03/18/2014
Ready For Vacation? 05/31/2013
Gosnell's Pro-Choice Critics 05/17/2013
The Most Pro-Life Thing You Can Do 05/10/2013
What's Wrong With America? 05/03/2013
Which Is to Be Master 04/26/2013
The Devil Hates Priests 03/21/2013
Shop Around 03/04/2013
"In Infernum Detrude!" 02/20/2013
Natura Feminae 02/18/2013
Valentinus 02/14/2013
Women in Combat: Contra Naturum 02/04/2013
Benedictus et Lingua Latina 01/31/2013
Dropping the Atomic Bomb Was Wrong. Period. 06/30/2011
The Empire and the Early Church 03/01/2011
Liberate Yourself from E-Slavery 11/01/2010
The Forgotten Tales of Gregory the Great 09/01/2010
Christendom’s Great Defeat 03/01/2010
A New Fisher of Men 09/01/2009
Woman of the 14th Century 07/01/2009
The Sad History of the Knights Templar 02/01/2009
¡Viva Cristo Rey! 09/01/2007
Peasant Girl to Battlefield Commander 05/01/2007
The Great Divorce 04/01/2007
The Battle that Saved the Christian West 03/01/2007
