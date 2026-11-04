Catholic Answers Speakers Headline 2026 Tapestry of Promise Conference

Summary

Catholic Answers is a proud sponsor of the 2026 Tapestry of Promise Catholic Conference, November 19-21 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Featuring Catholic Answers apologists Joe Heschmeyer, Karlo Broussard, and Tim Staples as keynote speakers. The three-day conference will dive deep into Old Testament prefigurations of Christ, his Church, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the Holy Eucharist.

Catholic Answers Speakers to Headline the Tapestry of Promise Conference

Join us November 19-21 in Ann Arbor, Michigan for three days of faith and fellowship!

From November 19-21, 2026, the Tapestry of Promise Conference will bring together some of today’s leading Catholic speakers at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This three-day event will explore how the Old Testament prefigures Jesus Christ, revealing the remarkable unity of God’s plan of salvation.

Catholic Answers is a proud sponsor of the event and will be well represented, with Joe Heschmeyer, Karlo Broussard, and Tim Staples serving as keynote speakers. Catholic Answers Press contributing authors Marcus Peter and Steve Ray will also be among the keynote speakers!

Each day will focus on a different way Christ is revealed through Sacred Scripture:

Thursday will examine Christ through his Church

will examine Christ through his Church Friday will examine Christ through his Mother

will examine Christ through his Mother Saturday will examine Christ through himself and the Holy Eucharist

All of these presentations seek to illuminate the connections between the Old and New Testaments and the fulfillment of God’s promises in Christ!

In addition to twelve keynote addresses, attendees can participate in 20 breakout sessions and 14 workshops covering a variety of Catholic topics. The conference will also offer daily Rosary, Perpetual Adoration, Vespers, Confession, and Holy Mass on Friday and Saturday, with Bishop Earl Boyea celebrating Friday’s Mass.

Evening events will provide opportunities for fellowship and conversation with fellow Catholics and conference speakers. Friday and Saturday’s gala dinners will feature entertainment from comedian Shayne Smith and Catholic musician Donna Cori, along with opportunities for book signings and meeting the speakers.

The Tapestry of Promise Conference guarantees three days of engaging Catholic teaching, prayer, and fellowship, centered on encountering Christ in Scripture, his Church, his Mother, and the Eucharist.

Visit the conference website for tickets and additional information. Late ticket pricing begins November 5.