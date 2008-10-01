Beauty Will Save the World

The conversion of French writer Paul Claudel was sudden and profound. On a Christmas Eve when he was 18 years old, he attended Vespers at Notre Dame de Paris. As the choir was singing the Magnificat, he writes, “In an instant, my heart was touched and I believed. I believed with such force, with such relief of all my being, a conviction so powerful, so certain and without any room for doubt, that ever since, all the books, all the arguments, all the hazards of my agitated life have never shaken my faith, nor to tell the truth have they even touched it.”

Although Claudel’s response to beauty was more dramatic than most, there is no doubt that many conversions have begun with a response to the beauty of the liturgy—in particular its music. Tragically, as Anthony Esolen so poignantly describes on page 12, the liturgical music at most parishes would hardly inspire such conversion. The misguided efforts of the last four decades to make the Mass more accessible to ordinary people has resulted in Catholics who can’t sing and music that doesn’t.aspire so much to beauty as to entertainment.

Thankfully, the tide seems to be turning. I read Claudel’s story in a Vatican document called “The Via Pulchritudinis, Privileged Pathway for Evangelization and Dialogue. “Via Pulchritudinis means “Way of Beauty,” and the purpose of the document is well summarized in one of its paragraphs: