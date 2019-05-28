Answering the Back-Alley-Abortion Objection

In the wake of Alabama’s recent ban on abortion, some people are claiming that we will return to the “bad old days” when women were forced to get abortions from untrained, “back-alley” abortionists. These pro-choice advocates say, “Shouldn’t we keep abortion legal so that it’s at least safe?”

How should pro-life advocates respond to this concern?

First, we don’t want anyone—women or babies—to die from either legal or illegal abortion. But the reality is that abortion can never be made safe for the child, because abortion ends the child’s life. It flies in the face of justice to keep a procedure legal just so it is safer for a bigger person to kill a smaller person.

In addition, the number of women who died from illegal abortions in the United States prior to Roe v. Wade is often grossly exaggerated. One 1981 study found that prior to legalization, the average number of illegal abortions in the United States was about 98,000, or about 10 percent of what the total number became shortly after Roe v. Wade.[i] One common claim that circulates around the Internet is that prior to 1973, 5,000 to 10,000 women died each year from illegal abortions. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control, only 39 women died from illegal abortions (and 24 women from legal abortions) in 1972. Former Planned Parenthood President Mary Calderone said in 1960: