Ecclesiastical Abbreviations

Between the seventh and ninth centuries the ancient Roman system of Abbreviations gave way to a more difficult one that gradually grew up in the monastic houses and in the chanceries of the new Teutonic kingdoms. Merovingian, Lombard, and Anglo-Saxon scripts offer each their own Abbreviations, not to speak of the unique scotica manus or libri scottice scripti (Irish hand, or books written in the medieval Irish hand). Eventually such productive centers of technical manuscripts as the Papal Chancery, the theological schools of Paris and Oxford , and the civil law school of Bologna set the standards of Abbreviations for all Europe . The medieval manuscripts abound in Abbreviations, owing in part to the abandonment of the uncial, or quasiuncial, and the almost universal use of the cursive, hand. The medieval writer inherited a few from Christian antiquity; others he invented or adapted, in order to save time and parchment. They are found especially in manuscripts of scholastic theology and canon law, annals and chronicles, the Roman law, and in administrative documents, civil and ecclesiastical (charters, privileges, bulls, rescripts). They multiplied with time, and were never so numerous as on the eve of the discovery of printing; many of the early printed books offer this peculiarity, together with other characteristics of the manuscript page. The development of printing brought about the abandonment of many Abbreviations, while it suggested and introduced new ones—a process also favored by the growth of ecclesiastical legislation, the creation of new offices, etc. There was less medieval abbreviation in the text of books much used on public occasions, e.g. missals, antiphonaries, bibles; in one way or another the needs of students seem to have been the chief cause of the majority of medieval Abbreviations. The means of abbreviation were usually full points or dots (mostly in Roman antiquity), the semicolon (eventually conventionalized), lines (horizontal,. perpendicular, oblong, wavy curves, and commas). Vowel-sounds were frequently written not after, but over, the consonants. Certain letters, like p and q , that occur with extreme frequency, e.g. in prepositions and terminations, became the source of many peculiar abbreviations; similarly, frequently recurring words like et (and), est (is).

Abbreviations , ECCLESIASTICAL.—The words most commonly abbreviated at all times are proper names, titles (official or customary), of persons or corporations, and words of frequent occurrence. A good list of those used in Roman Republican and early Imperial times may be seen in Egbert ‘s “Latin Inscriptions” ( New York , 1896), 417-459. The Jewish scribes and Talmudic scholars also had frequent recourse to Abbreviations.

I. The first class of Abbreviations includes those used in the composition of Pontifical documents. They were once very numerous, and lists of them may be seen in the works quoted below (e.g. Quantin, Prou). It may be well to state at once that since December 29, 1878, by order of Leo XIII, the great papal documents (Litterae Apostolicae) are no longer written in the old Gothic hand known as bollatico; all Abbreviations, with the exception of a few obvious ones, like S.RE., were abolished by the same authority (Acta S. Sedis, XI, 465-467). In the transaction of ordinary business the Roman Congregations are wont to use certain brief and pithy formulas (e.g. Negative = “No”; Negative et amplius = “No with emphasis”). They are not, correctly speaking, Abbreviations. For a list of these see Canon Law. This class includes also the abbreviations for the names of most sees. The full Latin titles of all existing (Latin) dioceses may be seen in the Roman annual, “Gerarchia Cattolica;” a complete list of the Latin names of all known dioceses (extant or extinct) is found in the large folio work of the Comte de Mas Latrie, “Tresor de chronologie, d’histoire et de geographie” (Paris, 1884). For the same purpose the reader may also consult the episcopal catalogues of the Benedictine Gams, “Series Episcoporum Ecclesiae Catholicae” (Ratisbon, 1873-86), and the Franciscan Conrad Eubel, “Hierarchia Catholica Medii Aevi” (Munster, 1898-1902). Under this general heading may be included all abbreviated forms of addresses in ordinary intercourse, whether of individuals or of members of religious orders, congregations, institutes, to which may be added the forms of addresses usual for members of Catholic lay societies and the Papal orders of merit. (See Catholic Societies, Orders of Merit.) The Abbreviations of the titles of Roman Congregations, and of the individual canonical ecclesiastical authorities, belong also to this class.

II. A second class of Abbreviations includes those used in the description of liturgical acts or the directions for their performance, e.g. the Holy Mass, the Divine Office (Breviary), the ecclesiastical devotions, etc. In the following list the Breviary Abbreviations are marked: Br. Here may also be classed the abbreviated forms for the name of God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost; also for the names of the Blessed Virgin, the saints, etc.; likewise Abbreviations used in the administration of the Sacraments, mortuary epitaphs, etc. (to which class belong the numerous Catacomb inscriptions); finally some miscellaneous Abbreviations like those used in the publication of documents concerning beatification and canonization.

III. In the third class belong scholastic Abbreviations, used to designate honorific titles acquired in the schools, to avoid the repetition of lengthy titles of books and reviews, or to facilitate reference to ecclesiastical and civil legislation.

IV. In the fourth class of Abbreviations belong all such as are used to describe the elements of the year, civil or ecclesiastical.

ABBREVIATIONS USED IN APOSTOLIC RESCRIPTS.

Absoluo. Absolutio—Absolution. Alr. Aliter—Otherwise. Aplica. Apostolica—Apostolic. Appatis. Approbatis—Having been approved. Archiepus. Archiepiscopus—Archbishop. Aucte. Auctoritate—By the Authority. Canice. Canonice—Canonically. Card. Cardinalis—Cardinal. Cens. Censuris—Censures (abl. or dat. case). Circumpeone. Circumspectione—Circumspection (abl. case). Coione. Communione—Communion (abl. case). Confeone. Confession—Confession (Al. case). Consciae. Conscientin—Of [or to] conscience. Constbus Constitutionibus—Constitutions (abl. or dat. case). Discreoni. Discretion—To the Discretion. Dispensao. Dispensatio—Dispensation. Dnus. Dominus—Lord, Sir, or Mr. Ecclae. Ecclesiae—Of [or to] the Church Ecclis. Ecclesiasticis—Ecclesiastical. Effum. Effectum—Effect. Epus. Episcopus—Bishop. Excoe. Excommunicatione—Excommunication (abl. case). Exit. Existit—Exists. Fr. Frater—Brother. Frum. Fratrum—Of the Brothers. Gnalis. Generalis—General. Humil. Humiliter—Humbly. Humoi. Hujusmodi—Of this kind. Igr. Igitur—Therefore. Infraptum. Infrascriptum—Written below. Intropta. Introscripta—Written within. Irregulte. Irregularitate—Irregularity (abl. case). Lia. Licentia—License. Litma. Legitima—Lawful. Lre. Litterae—Letters. Lte. Licite—Lawfully, or licitly. Magro. Magistro—Master (dat. or abl. case). Mir. Misericorditer—Mercifully. Miraone. Miseratione—Pity (abl. case). Mrimonium. Matrimonium—Matrimony. Nultus. Nullatenus—Nowise. Ordinaoni. Ordinationi—Ordination (dat. case). Ordio. Ordinario—Ordinary (dat. or abl. case). Pbr. Presbyter—Priest. Penia. Pcenitentia—Penance, or repentance. Peniaria. Pcenitentiaria—Penitentiary (i.e. Bureau of the Apostolic Penitentiary). Pntium. Prmsentium—Of those present, or, Of this present writing. Poe. Posse—To be able, or, The ability to do a thing. Pontus. Pontificatus—Pontificate. PP. Papa—Pope. Pr. Pater—Father. Pror. Procurator. Ptur. Praefertur—Is preferred, or, Is brought forward. Ptus. Praefatus—Aforesaid. Qd. Quod—Because, That, or, Which. Qmlbt. Quomodolibet—In any manner whatsoever. Qtnus. Quatenus—In so far as. Relione. Religione—Religion, or, Religious Order (abl. case). Rlari. Regulari—Regular. Roma. Romana—Roman. Salri. Salutari—Salutary. Snia. Sententia—Opinion. Sntae.

Staae. Sanctae—Holy, or, Saints (feminine). Spealer. Specialiter—Specially. Spualibus Spiritualibus—In spiritual matters. Supplioni. Supplicationibus—Supplication (dat. or abl. case). Thia.

Theolia. Theologia—Theology. Tli. Tituli—Titles. Tm. Tantum—So much, or, Only. Tn. Tamen—Nevertheless. Venebli. Venerabili—Venerable. Vrae. Vestrae—Your.

ABBREVIATIONS IN GENERAL USE, CHIEFLY ECCLESIASTICAL

ABBREVIATIONS IN CATACOMB INSCRIPTIONS.

A. D. Ante Diem—e. g. in the phrase, “Ante Diem VI [or Sextum] Kai. Apriles,” is equivalent to the sixth day before the Calends of April, counting both the Calends and the day intended to be indicated; or Anima Dulcis—Sweet Soul. A. Q. I. C. Anima Quiescat In Christo-May his [or her] Soul Repose in Christ. B., BMT. Bene Merenti—To the Well-Deserving. B. M. Bone Memorim—Of Happy Memory. B. F. Bonne Feminae—To the Good Woman B. I. C. Bibas [for Vivas] In Christo—Mayest thou Live In Christ. B. M. F. Bene Merenti Fecit—He erected this to the Well-Deserving. B. Q. Bene Quiescat—May he [or she] Rest Well. C. Consul. CC. Consules—Consuls. C. F. Clarissima Femina—Most Illustrious Woman. Cl. V. Clarissimus Vir—Most Illustrious Man. C. O. Conjugi Optimo—To my Excellent Husband. C. O. B. Q. Cum Omnibus Bonis Quiescat May he [or she] Repose With All Good souls. COI. Conjugi—To my Husband [or Wife]. CS., COS. Consul. COSS. Consules—Consuls. C. P. Clarissima Puella—Most Illustrious Maiden. D. Depositus—Laid to rest; or Dulcis—Dear One. D. D. Dedit, Dedicavit-Gave, Dedicated. DEP. Depositus—Laid to rest. D. I. P. Dormit In Pace—Sleeps in Peace. D. M. Diis Manibus—To the Manes [of]. D. M. S. Diis Manibus Sacrum—Sacred to the Manes [of]. D. N. Domino Nostro—To Our Lord. DD. NN. Dominis Nostris—To Our Lords. E. V. Ex Voto—In Fulfilment of a Vow. EX. TM. Ex Testamento—In accordance with the Testament of. E VIV. DISC. E Vivis Discessit—Departed from Life. F. Fecit—Did; or Filius—Son; or Feliciter—Happily. F. C.

F. F. Fieri Curavit

Fieri Fecit —Caused to be Made. FF Fratres—Brothers.

Filii—Sons. FS. Fossor—Digger. H. Hmres—Heir.

Hic—Here. H. L. S. Hoc Loco Situs—Laid [or Put] in This Place. H. M. F. F. Hoc Monumentum Fieri Fecit-Caused This Monument to be Made. H. S. Hic Situs—Laid Here. ID. Idibus—On the Ides. IDNE. Indictione—In the Indiction [a chronological term]. I. L. H. Jus Liberorum Ilabens—Possessing the Right of Children [i. e. eligibility to public office under age]. INB. In Bono—In Good [odor]. IND. Same as IDNE. INP. In Pace—In Peace. I. X. In Christo—In Christ. K. Kalendas—Calends; or Care, Carus, Cara—Dear One; or Carissimus(-a)—Dearest. K. B. M. Karissimo Bene Merenti—To the Most Dear and Well-deserving. L. Locus—Place. L. M. Locus Monumenti—Place of the Monument. L. S. Locus Selpuchri—Place of the Sepulchre. M. Martyr, or Memoria—Memory; or Monumentum—Monument. MM. Martyres—Martyrs. M. P. Monumentum Posuit—Erected a Monument. MRT. Merenti—To the Deserving. N. Nonas—Nones; or Numero—Number. NN. Nostris—To Our [with a plural]; or Numeri—Numbers. O. Hora—Hour; Obiit—Died. OB.IN XTO. Obiit In Christo—Died In Christ. OMS. Omnes—All. OP. Optimus—Excellent, or Supremely Good. P. Pax—Peace; or Pius—Dutiful; or Ponendum—To be Placed; or Pridie—The Day Before; or Plus —More. P. C. Poni Curavit—Caused to be Placed. P. C.

P. CONS. Post Consulatum—After the Consulate. P. I. Poni Jussit—Ordered to be Placed. P. M. Plus Minus—More or Less; or Pine Memori—Of Pious Memory; or Post Mortem—After Death. PP. Praepositus—Placed over. PR. K. Pridie Kalendas—The Day Before the Calends. PRB. Presbyter—Priest. PR. N. Pridie Nonas—The Day Before the Nones. P. T. C. S. Pax Tibi Cum Sanctis—Peace to Thee With the Saints. PZ. Pie Zeses—(Gr.) Mayest thou Live Piously. Q

Qui. Quiescit—He Rests. Qui. Q. B. AN. Qui Bixit [for Vixit] Annos—Who lived—years. Q. I. P. Quiescat In Pace—May he [or she] Rest in Peace. Q. V. Qui Vixit—Who Lived. R. Requiescit—He Rests; or Refrigerio —In [a place of] Refreshment. Reg. Regionis—Of the Region. S. Suus—His; or Situs—Placed; or Sepulchrum—Sepulchre. SC. M. Sancti Memorim—Of Holy Memory. SD. Sedit—He sat. SSA. Subscripta—Subscribed. S. I. D. Spiritus In Deo—Spirit [rests] in God. S. P. Sepultus—Buried; or Sepulchrum—Sepulchre. SS. Sanctorum—Of the Saints. S. V. Sacra Virgo—Holy Virgin. T. TT. Titulus, Tituli—Title, Titles. TM. Testamentum—Testament. V. Vixit—He Lived; or Vixisti—Thou didst—Live. VB. Vir Bonus—A Good Man. V. C. Vir Clarissimus—A Most Illustrious Man. VV. CC. Viri Clarissimi—Most Illustrious Men. V. H. Vir Honestus—A Worthy Man. V. X. Vivas, Care [or Cara]—Mayest thou Live, Dear One; or Uxor Carissima—Most Dear Wife. X

XPC.

XS. Christus.

ABBREVIATIONS OF TITLES OF THE PRINCIPAL RELIGIOUS ORDERS AND CONGREGATIONS OF PRIESTS.

Most manuals of palaeography (Greek and Latin) contain lists of Abbreviations (ancient and medieval), some of which are yet of ecclesiastical interest, while others have long since become obsolete or rare, and concern only the reader of manuscripts. Some manuals of diplomatics, likewise, have useful lists of pontifical chancery Abbreviations, e.g. QUANTIN, Dict. de dipwmatique chretienne (Paris, 1846), 26-42, and PROU (Paris, 1902). In the latter work may be seen the original script-forms of these Abbreviations. Facsimiles of abbreviated pontifical documents may be seen, e.g. in DENIFLE, Specimina Paloeographica ab Innoc. III ad Urban V. (Rome, 1888). The Abbreviations in Greek manuscripts were first scientifically studied by the Benedictine MONTFAUCON in his famous Paloeographia Graeca (Paris, 1708); see the Introductions to Greek Paloeography of GARDTHAUSEN and WATTENBACH.—The little work, Modus legendi abreviaturas in jure tam civili quam pontificio occurrentes (Venice, 1596), is one of the earliest attempts at a dictionary of medieval abbreviations. A very useful work for all Latin abbreviations is that of CAPELLI, Dizionario delle abbreviature latine ed italiane (Milan, 1900); it is written mostly in Latin and describes all the abbreviations ordinarily used in Latin and Italian documents, civil or ecclesiastical. Other valuable works dealing specifically with abbreviations in pontifical documents are DE LA BRANA, Signos Y Abreviaturas que se usan en los documentos pontificios (Leon, 1884); RODENBERG, Epistolae saec. XIII e regestis RR.PP. selectae (Berlin, 1883), I, 323.—For an extensive list of the abbreviations in the epitaphs of the Catacombs see KRAUS, Real-Encycl. der christl. Alterth. (Freiburg, 1886), I, 47-51. The chapters on abbreviations of medieval manuscripts in the palaeographical manuals of DE WAILLY (Paris, 1843), CHASSANT (Paris, 1885), PAOLI (Florence, 1891), REUSENS (Louvain, 1899), CARINI (Rome, 1889), and THOMPSON (London, 1903) are recommended, also the excellent Lateinische Palaographie of STEFFENS (Freiburg, Switzerland, 1903, 3 vols. fol. with many plates). See [BATTANDIER, Abbreviations, in Ann. Pont. Cath. (Paris 1900), 527-538.

THOMAS J. SHAHAN