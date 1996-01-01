Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
Bible NavigatorBible Navigator

Repetitious Prayer

Revelation 4:2, 6, 8

At once I was in the Spirit, and lo, a throne stood in heaven, with one seated on the throne! . . . And round the throne, on each side of the throne, are four living creatures. . . . And the four living creatures, each of them with six wings, are full of eyes all round and within, and day and night they never cease to sing, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!” [emphasis added]

Catholic Perspective

In Revelation, St. John tells us that heaven is filled with ceaseless, repetitious prayer. This prayer is acceptable and pleasing to God, as no unworthy prayer could exist in the heavenly sanctuary.

Repetitious prayer, then, is not unbiblical, provided it’s sincere and doctrinally faithful to Jesus. When prayed faithfully, prayers like the rosary helps Christians commune with Jesus more deeply, hearing his voice while prayerfully pondering important moments in Christ’s life.

Common Objections

+JESUS CONDEMNS PRAYERS LIKE THE ROSARY AS VAIN.
The Bible Is A Catholic BookThe Bible Is A Catholic Book

Next Verse

Matthew 6:8-13

Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him. Pray then like this:

Our Father who art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come,
Thy will be done,
On earth as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread;
And forgive us our debts,
As we also have forgiven our debtors;
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
more
more