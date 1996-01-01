Revelation 4:2, 6, 8

In Revelation, St. John tells us that heaven is filled with ceaseless, repetitious prayer. This prayer is acceptable and pleasing to God, as no unworthy prayer could exist in the heavenly sanctuary.

Repetitious prayer, then, is not unbiblical, provided it’s sincere and doctrinally faithful to Jesus. When prayed faithfully, prayers like the rosary helps Christians commune with Jesus more deeply, hearing his voice while prayerfully pondering important moments in Christ’s life.