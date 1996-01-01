← Repetitious Prayer
Revelation 4:2, 6, 8
At once I was in the Spirit, and lo, a throne stood in heaven, with one seated on the throne! . . . And round the throne, on each side of the throne, are four living creatures. . . . And the four living creatures, each of them with six wings, are full of eyes all round and within, and day and night they never cease to sing, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!” [emphasis added]
Catholic Perspective
In Revelation, St. John tells us that heaven is filled with ceaseless, repetitious prayer. This prayer is acceptable and pleasing to God, as no unworthy prayer could exist in the heavenly sanctuary.
Repetitious prayer, then, is not unbiblical, provided it’s sincere and doctrinally faithful to Jesus. When prayed faithfully, prayers like the rosary helps Christians commune with Jesus more deeply, hearing his voice while prayerfully pondering important moments in Christ’s life.
Common Objections
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|JESUS CONDEMNS PRAYERS LIKE THE ROSARY AS VAIN.
Next Verse
Matthew 6:8-13
Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him. Pray then like this:
Our Father who art in heaven,