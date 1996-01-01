Repetitious Prayer

Revelation 4:2, 6, 8 At once I was in the Spirit, and lo, a throne stood in heaven, with one seated on the throne! . . . And round the throne, on each side of the throne, are four living creatures. . . . And the four living creatures, each of them with six wings, are full of eyes all round and within, and day and night they never cease to sing, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!” [emphasis added]