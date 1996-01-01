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Repetitious Prayer
Catholics have long held a special devotion to praying the rosary, which comes from the prayers of Scripture and was designed to help the faithful meditate on the life of Christ. When Jesus’ disciples said, “Teach us to pray,” he gave them the Our Father, which is both a memorized, repetitious prayer and also the key to many other forms of prayer. The rosary takes up this pattern as well.
Revelation 4:2, 6, 8
At once I was in the Spirit, and lo, a throne stood in heaven, with one seated on the throne! . . . And round the throne, on each side of the throne, are four living creatures. . . . And the four living creatures, each of them with six wings, are full of eyes all round and within, and day and night they never cease to sing, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!” [emphasis added]
Matthew 6:8-13
Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him. Pray then like this:
Our Father who art in heaven,