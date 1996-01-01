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Repetitious Prayer

Catholics have long held a special devotion to praying the rosary, which comes from the prayers of Scripture and was designed to help the faithful meditate on the life of Christ. When Jesus’ disciples said, “Teach us to pray,” he gave them the Our Father, which is both a memorized, repetitious prayer and also the key to many other forms of prayer. The rosary takes up this pattern as well.
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