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Priesthood

Jesus established a new priesthood for the New Covenant in his blood. This priesthood is distinct from the shared priesthood of all the baptized and exists in particular to carry on the sacrifice of the New Covenant: the Eucharist instituted at the Last Supper. Jesus gave this ministry first to the twelve apostles and then to their successors.
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