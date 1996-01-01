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Priesthood
Jesus established a new priesthood for the New Covenant in his blood. This priesthood is distinct from the shared priesthood of all the baptized and exists in particular to carry on the sacrifice of the New Covenant: the Eucharist instituted at the Last Supper. Jesus gave this ministry first to the twelve apostles and then to their successors.
Luke 22:19-20
And he took bread, and when he had given thanks he broke it and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.” And likewise the cup after supper, saying, “This cup which is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.”