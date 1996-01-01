Luke 22:19-20

In the Old Covenant, the classic memorial sacrifice was the annual Passover, in which the ancient Hebrews, which included the Jews, sacrificed lambs and then ate them: “This day shall be for you a memorial day, and you shall keep it as a feast to the Lord. . .” (Exod. 12:14).

At the Last Supper, Jesus, the Paschal Lamb (John 19:36, 1 Cor. 5:7), ordains his apostles as New Covenant priests. We know this because he directs them to perform his actions “in remembrance” of him. For the Jewish people, “remembrance” is a liturgical term that denotes the offering of a priestly sacrifice, specifically a memorial sacrifice, because the prime function of a priest is “to offer gifts and sacrifices” (Heb. 8:3).