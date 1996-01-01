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Perpetual Virginity of Mary
The Virgin Mary wasn’t just a virgin when she conceived Jesus. Instead, as Scripture and Tradition reveal, she remained a virgin throughout her life.
Luke 1:34
And Mary said to the angel, “How shall this be, since I have no husband?”
John 19:26-27
When Jesus saw his mother, and the disciple whom he loved standing near, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son!” Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother!” And from that hour the disciple took her to his own home.