← Perpetual Virginity of Mary
John 19:26-27
When Jesus saw his mother, and the disciple whom he loved standing near, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son!” Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother!” And from that hour the disciple took her to his own home.
Catholic Perspective
Jesus’ entrusting the care of his mother to the beloved disciple strongly suggests that Mary did not have other children. If Mary did have other children, it would have been an outrage of the highest order—and totally out of keeping with first century Jewish culture—to entrust her care to an outsider.
Common Objections
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|THE BIBLE CLEARLY INDICATES JESUS HAD BROTHERS AND SISTERS.
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|IF JESUS WAS “THE FIRSTBORN,” THIS MEANS THERE HAD TO BE, AT LEAST, A “SECOND BORN.”