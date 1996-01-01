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Mary, Mother of God

Because Jesus is the Son of God, the incarnate Second Person of the Trinity, and because he is fully God and fully human, Catholics profess that Mary is the Mother of God. Mary carried within her womb God himself—in the person of Jesus. In declaring Mary the Mother of God, the Church affirms the human and divine natures of Jesus.
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