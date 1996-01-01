← Mary, Mother of God
Luke 1:40-45
And she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth. And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the babe leaped in her womb; and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and she exclaimed with a loud cry, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! And why is this granted me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For behold, when the voice of your greeting came to my ears, the babe in my womb leaped for joy. And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfilment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.”
Catholic Perspective
Though he is an unborn child, John the Baptist leaps in his mother’s womb, because he providentially recognizes the arrival of Mary, who is carrying the Messiah, the Savior of the world (John 3:16-17).
Elizabeth’s words “mother of my Lord” indicates Christ’s Godhood and Mary’s divine maternity. Indeed, both in the same verse (Luke 1:45) and the surrounding context (Luke 1:28, 32, 38, 46, 58, 68), “Lord” refers to God. Consequently, Luke conveys that Mary is the Mother of God.
Common Objections
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|MARY IS THE MOTHER OF JESUS’ HUMANITY, NOT THE MOTHER OF GOD.
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|“MOTHER OF GOD” PUTS A MISPLACE DEEMPHASIS ON MARY.