Luke 1:40-45

Though he is an unborn child, John the Baptist leaps in his mother’s womb, because he providentially recognizes the arrival of Mary, who is carrying the Messiah, the Savior of the world (John 3:16-17).

Elizabeth’s words “mother of my Lord” indicates Christ’s Godhood and Mary’s divine maternity. Indeed, both in the same verse (Luke 1:45) and the surrounding context (Luke 1:28, 32, 38, 46, 58, 68), “Lord” refers to God. Consequently, Luke conveys that Mary is the Mother of God.