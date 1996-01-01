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Intercession of the Saints
Catholics ask the saints for their intercession—that is, they ask them to become our prayer partners in heaven. Catholics honor our brethren in heaven in many ways, but none replaces the worship due to God alone.
Revelation 5:8
And when he had taken the scroll, the four living creatures and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb, each holding a harp, and with golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.
Revelation 8:3-4
And another angel came and stood at the altar with a golden censer; and he was given much incense to mingle with the prayers of all the saints upon the golden altar before the throne; and the smoke of the incense rose with the prayers of the saints from the hand of the angel before God.