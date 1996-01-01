← Intercession of the Saints
Revelation 8:3-4
And another angel came and stood at the altar with a golden censer; and he was given much incense to mingle with the prayers of all the saints upon the golden altar before the throne; and the smoke of the incense rose with the prayers of the saints from the hand of the angel before God.
Catholic Perspective
This passage shows an angel offering the prayers of the saints to God. It is thus appropriate for Catholics to rely on the intercession of those in heaven, whether they are humans or angels.
Common Objections
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|THE BIBLE SAYS JESUS IS THE ONLY MEDIATOR BETWEEN GOD AND MAN.
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|THE SAINTS IN HEAVEN CAN’T HEAR OUR PRAYERS.
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|THE BIBLE FORBIDS NECROMANCY.