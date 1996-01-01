Matthew 25:41

Catholic Perspective

Jesus is speaking here about the time of the final judgment following the Parousia (Second Coming) when the righteous and the wicked will be separated, judged, and either sent into eternal punishment (hell) or into eternal life (heaven). Jesus himself proclaims the condemnation, “Depart from me, you accursed, into that eternal fire.” This solemn proclamation of Our Lord affirms the existence of hell where the damned suffer the consequences of their actions throughout all eternity.

Common Objections

+ HELL IS A MEDIEVAL FANTASY.