Revelation 21:8

But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the polluted, as for murderers, fornicators, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their lot shall be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.

Catholic Perspective

In this passage, St. John records the words of the Lord concerning the reality of hell and the eternal consequences suffered by those who die in mortal sin. Some of these mortal sins are listed in this passage (e.g., murderers, fornicators). The “lake of fire” that burns with fire and brimstone (Gehenna) is the second death (Luke 16: 23-5; Rev. 9:2, 14:11) where those whose names are not found in the book of life are thrown (Mark 9:47–48). This unquenchable fire of hell (Matthew 8:12; 13:42-50; Mark 9:43) represents the inescapable eternal punishments of the damned.

Common Objections